Full Moon extending “Feed a Friend” program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Full Moon Barbeque is extending its ‘Feed a Friend’ initiative through April. So far the restaurant chain has helped out 13 families in the Birmingham area and will continue to do so every weekday throughout this month.
“Most of the time we’re really need to get food for their families. Sometimes it’s doctors who worked all day and they have three, four kids at home. Sometimes it’s people that live in all aspects of Birmingham who just need a hot meal,” said David Maluf, co owner of Full Moon. “When we show up they’re just so surprised. And they just can’t believe it.”
You can nominate a family that needs help through Full Moon’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.