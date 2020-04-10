You can defer paying your state income tax payments without penalty

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama taxpayers are getting some extra time to make income tax payments without penalty.
The Alabama Department of Revenue announced taxpayers can defer state income tax payments due on or after April 1, 2020 (previously April 15), and before July 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.
This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers.
Other taxes included in the deadline extension are corporate income tax, the Financial Institution Excise Tax (FIET), and the Business Privilege Tax (BPT).
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the Alabama Department of Revenue to qualify for this automatic state tax filing and payment relief.
Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline can request a filing extension through the usual methods.
