What changes are grocery stores making to keep you safe while shopping?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With all the things that have changed because of the coronavirus, one thing remains: We have to get groceries.
As concerns grow almost daily about the spread, grocery stores are taking extra safety measures
Bigger grocery chains - like Trader Joes - limit how many people can come in. For Piggly Wiggly, employees are constantly cleaning and bringing in extra help.
“A company coming in with a static cling spray that they can spray and sanitize all the buggies and it lasts for up to seven days,” said Johnny Miller, manager at the Piggly Wiggly in Homewood.
At smaller stores like Murphree’s Market and Garden Center, there are clear instructions as soon as you pull up and at every turn.
“About three weeks ago we put out hand sanitizer and then about two weeks ago my dad suggested putting out gloves,” said Brad Murphree, co-owner Murphree’s Market and Garden Center
And now, the store is monitoring traffic flow inside.
“A week ago, we started implementing one way in and one way out, so it’s more of a flow and everyone’s not crossing each other,” said Murphree, “Hopefully we’re doing everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus in our business and other to other people.”
Doctors say don’t just rely on grocery stores to make sure you’re safe when you shop. There are ways to smartly shop yourself and unpack your groceries to limit the spread of germs.
