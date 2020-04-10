Volunteers making medical masks for DCH Regional Medical Center

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center workers only needed to look across the street towards the hospital’s charitable foundation, to find people willing to help make badly needed hospital masks.
You don’t have to be a doctor or nurse to play a role in helping people suffering from coronavirus.
“I’m from a long line of nurses., back to my great-grandmother. In fact, I’m the one who broke the tradition. So, I’m helping out with what I decided to do,” Jeanette Waterman explained. She now uses her skill as a costume designer for Shelton State Community College Theater Department to sew surgical drape fabric and other items into masks that can be worn by people treating coronavirus patients at DCH.
“This is a little straight forward cause it’s all squares. This takes a little time, but neither one are really hard," she pointed out regarding two finished masks.
Volunteers with the DCH Foundation have a system where everyone contributes to the process even if they aren’t sewing masks together.
“So I’m preparing the mask kits that will be sent off to the awesome volunteers who sew the masks together,” Jennifer Fountai, a volunteer added.
The mask sewing effort got a boost when one of West Alabama’s largest employers agreed to help.
“Mercedes is also taking some of the material to make 2000 masks. So, they’re able to team up together with some folks out there and do about 100 masks a day,” DCH Foundation Vice President Molly Ingram described.
“Tuscaloosa is a wonderful city for coming together in a crisis and I think this shows you that,” Waterman continued.
Their goal is to have fifteen-thousand masks sewn over the next few weeks.
