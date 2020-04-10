UAB Football holds annual Dragon Egg Hunt on social media

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s grown into one of the biggest events in Birmingham, and this year the fourth annual Dragon Egg Hunt goes virtual on social media this Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12.
Throughout the week of April 6, dragon eggs have been placed throughout Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from various accounts featuring UAB Athletics coaches, student-athletes, alumni, campus partners and other prominent Birmingham figures.
“The Dragon Egg Hunt has become something our fans look forward to every year, so we wanted to find a creative way to keep that going during these unique circumstances,” head football coach Bill Clark said. “This year’s Dragon Egg Hunt From Home will hopefully allow families to continue a tradition they’ve established, and we look forward to doing this again in person next year.”
On Saturday, April 11, a clue sheet will be provided on uabsports.com to assist fans in finding the eggs on social media. Once the egg associated with that specific clue is found, like the image and write down the account it was found on. There will also be one golden egg for fans to find.
Once the clue sheet is filled out, fans will email their sheet to sportspromo@uab.edu by Monday, April 13 (if you don’t have access to a printer, submitting an email with answers is permissible too).
Fans who submit a completed clue sheet will be invited to a meet and greet with the UAB football team in the fall, and will also be entered for the grand prize which is a fan experience for four (4) at a UAB football game.
