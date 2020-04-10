UA to host economic stimulus webinar for small businesses Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Help is on the way for small business owners who want to access those government stimulus, assistance plans and economic stimulus programs. The University of Alabama is offering a free webinar for small businesses and entrepreneurs Friday morning.
The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse LIFT, or Learning Initiative and Financial Training, is hosting this COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Webinar for Small Businesses & Entrepreneurs at 1 p.m.
This online workshop is aimed to benefit those businesses that employ fewer than 500 people and self-employed individuals, including businesses organized by a sole owner, LLCs, corporations and independent contractors.
Topics that will be covered include loan forgiveness through The Paycheck Protection Program. This information is available to individuals too.
This free workshop will cover the recent legislative activity designed to help small businesses during this crisis, including The Families First Coronavirus Response Act & The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act , plus much more.
Participants can register online here.
Presenters include Lisa McKinney, director of the Culverhouse LIFT Program. She’s a certified public accountant with a master’s degree in tax accounting. An experienced lecturer at UA for 17 years. She has also consulted and conducted high-level tax training for accounting firms for nearly 20 years.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.