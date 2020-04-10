Tuscaloosa emphasizes safety at parks during coronavirus pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are coming to Tuscaloosa city parks wearing masks these days. But look closely at Snow Hinton Park and you’ll see yellow tape roped around the playground.
Becky Booker, the Director or Public Relations and Marketing for PARA said they’ve tried to emphasize safety when it comes to protecting people from coronavirus.
“I’ve been a park monitor this week. Our staff is taking turns monitoring the parks,” Booker continued.
Besides Snow Hinton, Tuscaloosa’s other large parks, Bowers, Sokol and Palmore, are also open.
“When we talk about mental, people need to get outside when they can and as long as you’re practicing social distancing, it’s healthy for you to do that,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox explained.
The city hopes to reinforce that with signs asking people to exercise social distancing while they’re here exercising. Malcolm Merriweather isn’t worrying about COVID-19 while working out in the park.
“You can only prevent so much. But the being stationary and staying inside is just as much risk,” Merriweather said.
PARA officials want people to enjoy their time in the park and act responsibly. “We’re just making sure everyone is keeping their distance and keeping safe and keeping healthy,” Booker went on to say.
Tuscaloosa Police and park rangers are also patrolling the parks too.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.