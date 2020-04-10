Storm shelters and COVID-19

There is a big storm shelter in the Smithfield Community. It offers protection for neighbors. In fact this community was hit back in 2011. Alyse Andrews, a mother of a young girl, lost her house to the storm. She has a new home nearby. Still, we asked her what will she do if a tornado is coming. And Andrews says despite losing that house, the family survived. She is not going to the shelter because of the possibly exposure to the coronavirus.