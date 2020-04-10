Sessions targets China, calls for ‘reset’ in relationship

We had a situation in which eight doctors, Chinese doctors, were taking steps to deal with this growing virus in China, and they were confronted by the government, accused of spreading rumors, jailed and required to recant what they’d been saying. That was January 1st of this year. On January 14th, they convinced Mr. Tedros at the World Health Organization that this virus is not spread from human to human, therefore creating the impression that it was not likely to become a pandemic, and that was utterly false. He tweeted out January 14th that this was not transmitted from human to human. So, I guess what I would say is, this coverup is perhaps the greatest cover up in the history of the world. A University of South Hampton study in England said that, had they made this known three weeks sooner and people had acted on it, 95% percent of the infections would not have occurred. So, at the most basic level, the Chinese’s typical communist, misinformation, disinformation and lies made this pandemic far more serious than it ever should have been. They go around attacking other countries for not being as smart as they claim they are in responding to the situation, but all these countries were minding their own business, and next thing you know, this Chinese virus that could have been contained in China was coming into their country from all kinds of sources. This is a virus that originated in China. [National Review} a few days ago wrote an article that clearly suggested it very it well could have come from a lab that was studying this virus, which is only nine hundred meters from the wet market, where most people want to say it came from. And there were two scientists in China, doctors, one of them went to Northwestern University, they wrote that it probably came from the laboratories and then they were hushed up and that study disappeared, although I have it on my website, just a two page analysis, but it’s pretty persuasive. So, I guess I would say to you now, we know how they think and how they operate. They don’t operate like Canada. They don’t operate like Mexico or Sweden. The Chinese communists are a different bunch, and when you’re dealing with them for trade issues, technology issues, manufacturing issues, you can not rely on goodwill.