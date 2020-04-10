O’Henry’s Coffee donates coffee bag ties to help volunteers sew masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Homewood resident Mollie Erickson saw a need for personal protection equipment, she quickly learned how to sew a mask, but it was a cup of coffee that helped her realize what was missing in her design.
Erickson, who’s sewed hundreds of masks for those in need, started using a plastic coffee bag tie in her design to help with the fit of the mask.
“The tie on a coffee bag was really the right width and strength for the nose pinch part of the mask and it’s pretty important. I made one without one and it kept going up in my eyes and making my sunglasses fog up so when you pinch it, it holds it closer to your face," said Mollie Erickson, a volunteer for the Meal Team.
Erickson posted her new invention on social media and started asking for donations. O’Henry’s Coffee saw her post and offered to help.
“I put out a plea for people to start taking their ties off their coffee bags and O’Henry’s Coffee saw that and said hey we have a whole box of those and gave me one thousand of them,” said Erickson.
A creative idea that’s inspired local companies to think outside the box to help give back during a time of uncertainty.
“I just saw a need and that’s something we could easily support, This is kind of the nature we try to do, we’re just trying to be versatile to help out," said O’Henry’s Coffee owner Blake Stevens.
Erickson, along with dozens of volunteers across Birmingham, are not only helping make thousands of masks, but also collecting food donations to help feed children, and the homeless in town.
