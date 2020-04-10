Huntsville synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

“The City of Huntsville condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms. This despicable act took place on the first night of Passover, one of the most important religious times in the Jewish year. We seek to find those who perpetrated this crime, and I urge anyone with information about the vandalism to report it to police. As a City, and as an inclusive community, we stand side by side with our Jewish brothers and sisters and people of all faiths. Any offense against one is an offense against all,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.