Huntsville synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - South Huntsville’s Etz Chayim synagogue was vandalized overnight.
The synagogue and it’s property were covered in anti-Semitic messages and graffiti including swastikas.
WAFF is on-scene gathering more information.
Huntsville Police are investigating the crime.
“We are aware of the situation and taking it very seriously. If anyone has any information, we’re begging you to call us immediately. Investigators are looking at charges anywhere from criminal mischief, to harassment, to possibly terroristic threats,” said Huntsville Police Lieutenant Michael Johnson.
The Passover holiday began Wednesday.
Members of a nearby church are working to help clean up the vandalism.
“The City of Huntsville condemns anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms. This despicable act took place on the first night of Passover, one of the most important religious times in the Jewish year. We seek to find those who perpetrated this crime, and I urge anyone with information about the vandalism to report it to police. As a City, and as an inclusive community, we stand side by side with our Jewish brothers and sisters and people of all faiths. Any offense against one is an offense against all,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
