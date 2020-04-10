How to shelter for severe weather during COVID-19 outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a chance for severe storms, including tornadoes, this weekend. Weather and health experts want you to start thinking now how you’ll manage both social distancing and severe weather.
Jefferson County leaders have been going over plans to keep you safe and manage social distancing at the same time. The EMA recognizes the risk but says if rough weather is heading your way and you need a safe place to go, go to a community storm shelter. You can wait outside until the storm gets a little closer before going in. Many of the shelters are larger and don’t fill to capacity so people should have space.
“You can huddle together as a family unit. And then isolate yourselves from other family units and other people inside the shelter. If you can wear face masks, those N95 masks to give you even more protection,” said Chris Tate with the Jefferson County EMA.
We know severe weather all too well in Alabama so its important to have plan in place before the weather moves in. You need to have multiple ways to get warnings. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to get up-to-the-minute alerts. Do not rely solely on outdoor sirens.
Weather and health experts agree that you need to take your chances with the coronavirus if a tornado is heading your way.
“If a warning is issued, you need to seek shelter. The likelihood on a day like Sunday where it looks like we could see some significant tornadoes, the likelihood of being injured by a tornado is probably higher than being unfortunately getting seriously sick with COVID-19,” said Chris Darden with NWS Birmingham.
Storm shelters in the city of Birmingham open up remotely as soon as a tornado watch is issued. It’s important if you show with coronavirus symptoms, please let the shelter staff know. They’ll put you in a separate area to isolate you from other people in the shelter.
