Health Disparities and COVID-19: A Crisis Within a Crisis

There is also increasing evidence of disparities in coronavirus testing. In many parts of the country, lack of test kits means a doctor must first refer a patient for testing, and African Americans are less likely to have a primary care physician. Moreover, as reported by National Public Radio, even when African Americans see a physician they may be less likely to be referred for testing, even if they show signs of infection. In certain cities, testing facilities have been concentrated in predominantly white areas. They may be drive-through-only or not on public transportation routes, making them less accessible for people who do not own an automobile.