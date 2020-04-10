Happy Easter from precious babies at Princeton Baptist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all need this sweetness right now.
Princeton Baptist Medical Center shared their Easter pictures with some of their precious NICU babies. Happy Easter!
The post said "These sweet babies in the Princeton Baptist Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are awaiting the arrival of the Easter Bunny and want to wish you a Happy Easter!
Thank you to the dedicated staff who care for these precious patients at Easter and every day.
