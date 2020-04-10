Happy Easter from precious babies at Princeton Baptist

Happy Easter from precious babies at Princeton Baptist
Princeton's Precious NICU Babies Wish You a Happy Easter! (Source: Princeton Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff | April 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 12:29 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We all need this sweetness right now.

Princeton's Precious NICU Babies Wish You a Happy Easter!
Princeton's Precious NICU Babies Wish You a Happy Easter! (Source: Princeton Baptist Medical Center)

Princeton Baptist Medical Center shared their Easter pictures with some of their precious NICU babies. Happy Easter!

Princeton's Precious NICU Babies Wish You a Happy Easter!
Princeton's Precious NICU Babies Wish You a Happy Easter! (Source: Princeton Baptist Medical Center)

The post said "These sweet babies in the Princeton Baptist Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are awaiting the arrival of the Easter Bunny and want to wish you a Happy Easter!

Princeton's Precious NICU Babies Wish You a Happy Easter!
Princeton's Precious NICU Babies Wish You a Happy Easter! (Source: Princeton Baptist Medical Center)

Thank you to the dedicated staff who care for these precious patients at Easter and every day.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.