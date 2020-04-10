FIRST ALERT: Severe weather likely on Easter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Friday morning with cloud cover and a few showers in the southern portions of our state. This disturbance will move out of here and give us decreasing cloud cover as we head into the afternoon hours. We should remain dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will remain below average today with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Some spots in North Alabama could stay in the upper 50s. Winds will remain breezy today from the north at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph. You will need the jacket if you step outside this evening and especially tomorrow morning as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
SATURDAY’S FORECAST: If you need to do anything outside this weekend, you will want to do it on Saturday. We should stay dry with plenty of sunshine Saturday morning. Clouds are expected to increase during the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will begin to move in from the south warming us up. It will also begin to set us up for a significant severe weather threat Sunday. Rain chances look to increase late Saturday evening around 9-11 p.m. in west Alabama. Saturday night and Sunday morning is looking wet as moisture surges in from the south. I can’t rule out the small potential for a few strong storms Sunday morning capable of producing lightning and hail. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid-50s Sunday morning.
SUNDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have declared Sunday, April 12 to be a FIRST ALERT Weather Day. We are expecting all modes of severe weather to occur which includes tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail Sunday afternoon and into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a moderate risk (red- threat level 4 out of 5) for severe storms for the western half of Alabama Sunday. A moderate risk is significant three days out. The rest of Alabama is under an enhanced risk (orange- threat level 3 out of 5), which is also significant. Some tornadoes that form Sunday has the potential to be strong (EF-2 to EF-5) and long-track. With so much wind shear and unstable air in place, some storms will be capable of producing wind gusts up to 70 mph. Now is the time to have a plan in place before these storms move in. Timing for severe storms will be between 1 p.m. Sunday and continuing into early Monday morning (1 a.m. Monday). Storms that form will be moving very fast and could pack a punch. Sunday is not a day you want to stay sheltered in a manufactured home. If you depend on storm shelters, you should find out if and when they could be open Sunday.
TIMING OF THE STORMS SUNDAY: We will likely start Sunday morning with rain and temperatures in the 50s. Warm air will move in from the south setting us up for the severe weather event later in the day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s. It will get very muggy as a deepening area of low pressure develops in Arkansas. This system will produce a significant amount of wind shear which will aid in thunderstorm development. We could see two rounds of storms. The first round could occur in the late afternoon and evening hours with the potential to see supercells. These discrete storms could be dangerous producing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The second round will likely be the final round of storms that could move into our area after 8pm Sunday. Latest models continue to show a slower trend, so these storms could continue into early Monday morning. Not only could a few tornadoes be strong, but they could also stay on the ground for a long period of time during this event. Once these storms move out of here early Monday morning, we will trend dry for most of next week.
RAINFALL POTENTIAL: We will likely see rounds of heavy rain on Sunday. Most locations could see around 2-3 inches of rain. Good news is that we should be able to handle these totals with a minimal threat for flooding.
SEVERE WEATHER VS. COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS: Please remember that the imminent threat of severe weather will always be your first priority over COVID-19 distancing. If a tornado warning is issued, going to a shelter will always be your first priority. It is the most imminent threat to your life. If you have to go to a shelter with other people attending, just make sure you wear a mask and stay as far away from other people as possible. Please contact your city for information regarding shelters opening up in your area.
HIGH ANXIETY: The combination of a COVID-19, economic concerns, and severe weather can produce high anxiety. We are not here to scare you. We are here to inform you with the best information we have. We don’t want to see a severe weather outbreak either. We hope the models trend backwards with the threat for severe weather decreasing. At this moment, it does not appear likely. Our best advice is to be prepared. We still have two days to prepare for this event. We will be on your side updating the forecast and providing you with the best information we can provide.
BELOW-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: Next week will provide us below average temperatures and mostly dry conditions. Highs are expected to stay in the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s. We could see temperatures dip into the 30s Tuesday and Thursday morning of next week. I can’t rule out the potential to see a frost in a few spots during this time period. The only sign of rain looks to occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a quick moving disturbance pushes through our state.
Make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information this weekend. Download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest updates. We will keep providing you important information as we approach Easter Sunday.
Have a safe weekend!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.