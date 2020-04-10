FIRST ALERT: Severe weather likely on Easter

TIMING OF THE STORMS SUNDAY: We will likely start Sunday morning with rain and temperatures in the 50s. Warm air will move in from the south setting us up for the severe weather event later in the day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-70s. It will get very muggy as a deepening area of low pressure develops in Arkansas. This system will produce a significant amount of wind shear which will aid in thunderstorm development. We could see two rounds of storms. The first round could occur in the late afternoon and evening hours with the potential to see supercells. These discrete storms could be dangerous producing damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The second round will likely be the final round of storms that could move into our area after 8pm Sunday. Latest models continue to show a slower trend, so these storms could continue into early Monday morning. Not only could a few tornadoes be strong, but they could also stay on the ground for a long period of time during this event. Once these storms move out of here early Monday morning, we will trend dry for most of next week.