Doctors and researchers recommend covering your face in public

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we go into another weekend, doctors and researchers are reminding everyone that covering your face with a non-medical mask in public is a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC first issued the recommendation April 3, but said the coverings should not replace the recommendations to practice social distancing, to stay home, and to frequently wash and sanitize your hands.
“Please remember that medical masks need to be reserved for use by our hospitals, first responders and other health care providers to protect them and to make sure they are available when we need their help. If you have extra medical masks, gowns or gloves please donate these,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), said.
ADPH is seeking donations of face masks for home health care patients. Contact Dr. Choona Lang, Homecare Division director, ADPH Bureau of Home and Community Services, at (334) 206-5696 or by email at Choona.Lang@adph.state.al.us.
Instructions on how to make face masks can be found on CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
