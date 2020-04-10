Couple married for 68 years isolating during COVID-19 pandemic

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) – The Wells decided it was not safe to leave their home the same day the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Alabama.
“We self-quarantined that first time we heard about it,” said Jean Wells.
After 68 years of marriage, they believe they’ve seen most of the highs and lows life has to offer. Their perspective makes isolation manageable.
“We just knew what we had to do,” said Mrs. Wells.
“Right,” said her husband, Otis. Mrs. Wells continued, “And that way we are helping everybody. Not only ourselves but we hope we are helping everybody if we will all stay home.”
Staying home, they “are going about our business.” The couple spends a lot of time in their garden and once the quarantine is over, have plans to plant a row of vegetables.
“Tomatoes, peas, green beans, peppers, squash,” said Mr. Wells. But they can’t get the seeds or supplies to start the project.
Their daughter and daughter-in-law do their grocery shopping.
“They don’t want us to go but we don’t want to go either because of our age and the virus,” said Mr. Wells.
They’re still able to go to church, just not in a traditional way. Services are streamed online.
“It’s nice that it can happen because of the fact that we can’t get out,” said Mrs. Wells.
They can’t get out and family can’t come over.
Mrs. Wells said, “We get pictures and texts all the time,” but there’s no replacing real face time. “We don’t even see our great grands, you know, because of safety,” said Mrs. Wells, pausing before saying, “So…”
Isolation isn’t easy.
“No,” said Mr. Wells.
They know they’ll get through it though, the same way they’ve gotten through everything over the past 68 years. “We have each other,” said Mr. Wells. “And love,” his wife added.
