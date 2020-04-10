Business, revenue flow in Hoover sit at standstill amid pandemic

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Cities are releasing preliminary numbers on the economic impact from COVID-19. But in Hoover, business and major cash flow are at a standstill right now.
“You can look around. The Galleria is closed. A lot of restaurants - where we get our revenue are closed,” said Mike Shaw, Hoover City Council, “The Sports Complex had a great year last year. 49 million dollars economic impact. That’s at a standstill now.”
Preliminary numbers released from the city’s Department of Revenue show Hoover could lose between 8-15 million before the end of this budget year because of the coronavirus.
“We’ve been addressing the health and human services. Knew it’d be a financial challenge ahead,” said Mayor Frank Brocato.
The millions lost is a significant financial blow to the city and one they’re working to manage. The mayor says the good news is that they were anticipating finishing this fiscal year with a $4-5 million surplus, so that could offset money lost. But the longer this standstill lasts, the tighter it could pinch the city’s pocket.
“What we’ve determined right now is the revenue shortfall for this budget,” said Mayor Brocato."Moving forward we have to address next year’s budget. That’s why the data we get over the next 4-5 months is so important."
Leaders started cutting small costs - like travel - in early March. Now, they’re looking at other options to fill the deficit.
“Two things we have to do: Cut certain things and capital projects and look at what other reserves we have that we can cover the deficit,” said Shaw.
City leaders say raising a tax is not on the table as an option now to generate money now.
