Bham Support group creates, prints face shields for healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of selfless and savvy volunteers are determined to help healthcare workers in need of lifesaving PPE, while they take on COVID-19.
Red Mountain Makers is a part Bham Support, an organization that creates and distribute face shields, to help offset the tight supply of PPE in and around Birmingham.
They’ve been able to distribute over 200 shields so far, and delivered another 100 Friday.
Red Mountain Makers says the design of the face shields and materials were evaluated by a group at UAB, to make sure it will protect healthcare workers, can be sanitized, and re-used multiple times safely.
Volunteers from multiple organizations, even inside their own homes, are laser cutting the plastic sheets with film on both sides for part of the face shield, while others are using 3D printers to create the plastic pieces.
Those pieces give the shield its shape and allow it to attach to the wearer’s head.
One volunteer couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about their goal.
“I feel really satisfied with what we’re able to do here and it gives me a really good purpose that in these hard times... it gives me a good feeling that I’m able to help these people out," said Daniel Near with Red Mountain Makers.
Near says some volunteers have lost their jobs because of COVID-19, but they now volunteer from 8:30 in the morning until 11 at night to make the face shields.
If you’d like to help, they need donations to help pay for materials.
Visit bhamsupport.com to donate and learn more.
