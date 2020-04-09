Will the ADPH be releasing a recovery rate for COVID-19 patients?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s become a common question: What is the recovery rate for people coronavirus patients?
In a statement on April 8, officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health says about 15 percent of people infected with coronavirus end up in the hospital. But the state says that’s an incomplete picture because the recovery process takes longer for some than just the 14-day quarantine.
The ADPH says it does not plan to track recovering. Due to staffing, the agency will focus on investigations of cases and contact tracing to reduce the spread.
