Water main break near Regions Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works (BWW) is currently working a significant water main break on Birmingham’s southside near Regions Park.
The 24-inch break is located at 1st Ave S and 13th St.
It’s causing outages that go from that part of Birmingham to parts of Homewood.
Crews say some customers and facilities will temporarily experience some discoloration in the water supply as they flush out the system.
BWWB crews expect to have all water restored by 11p.m. Thursday night.
