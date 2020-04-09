Unemployment benefits to go up $600 weekly for some

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has begun paying $600 in additional benefits from the passage of the federal CARES Act amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Under the Act, anyone receiving unemployment compensation benefits is eligible for the additional $600 a week stimulus payment called the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit, according to ADOL.
The labor department began paying these benefits Wednesday. Those who have had a claim processed should expect to see the money within 2-3 days.
About 60,000 claimants received about $40,000,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits Wednesday.
The current payment is a maximum of $275 each week but the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit will bring the total to $875. The payment will go out for the time period of March 29 through July 25.
Benefits will also be sent out to self-employed or contract employees as well. They could qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. This benefit is retroactive to Jan. 27, 2020.
Another program under the CARES Act includes the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. It will allow for an additional 13 weeks of benefits added to the end of regular unemployment benefits.
ADOL is encouraging anyone who believes they may be eligible for these programs to file a claim at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382.
Online filing is strongly encouraged. Those who already have an active claim, or who have already filed a claim, do not need to refile to be eligible for these benefits.
