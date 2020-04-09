Tuscaloosa’s mayor updates the effect of coronavirus in his city

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox shared details on how the city’s fire department is moving forward after two city fire fighters tested positive for COVID-19 as well as how Tuscaloosa’s day night curfew will be enforced.
He confirmed police will no longer issue warnings when it comes to violation of the city’s day/night curfew.
“Beginning this weekend, we will begin to implement tickets. We’re at a very serious phase now for the ramp up most scientists and researchers say is coming,” Maddox said Thursday. “We’ve been able to flatten our hospital stays as it relates to the coronavirus. Our gains, although we are gaining, especially because of additional testing, continue to be within the realm that we can contain the coronavirus.”
The Mayor believes its important to be more stringent when comes to enforcing restrictions because of concerns virus cases could peak within the next few weeks. He also extended a ban on public events at city facilities and property until the end of May.
Maddox also said several of the nearly two dozen fire fighters who went on quarantine because of possible exposure to a fellow fire fighter who tested positive for coronavirus, could return to work Friday unless there’s a setback.
“We actually have to go the extra mile here in Tuscaloosa County to healthier,” he said. Maddox bases that off Tuscaloosa having more healthcare services here than in neighboring counties with hospitals like DCH Tuscaloosa and Northport.
