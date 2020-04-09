Tuscaloosa County High School hosts blood drive

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Life South Community Blood Center checked 72 year-old Roy Cox’s temperature before he donated blood Thursday morning.
Cox was the first person to arrive at the blood drive and with a nationwide shortage of blood supply, he was a welcome sight.
“They always need blood. But especially right now given what’s going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. They are especially in need of blood especially with all the people in I-C-U,” according to Marla Workman, the Health Sciences Instructor for Tuscaloosa County High School.
Forty-one people signed up to donate.
“We’re going through quite a bit of crisis right now. Everybody needs all the help they can get," Cox said.
Life South also held a blood drive at Vance’s Mercedes Benz plant in March after the plant closed temporarily because of coronavirus.
“I think people are just trying to find ways they can give to their community. By giving blood this is a free way to give back,” Workman continued.
Blood donated today will go to hospitals based in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham and Anniston.
