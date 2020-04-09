Tips for staying mentally, emotionally healthy during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With so much of daily life upended by the coronavirus and the “shelter in place” orders around the country, all of the changes, fears and social restrictions can take a toll on everyone’s mental and emotional health.
Dr. David Cecil, a licensed independent clinical social worker who teaches at Samford University and also sees clients in his private practice, offers a few tips on staying mentally and emotionally healthy during this season.
- Double down on your physical health. “Focus on the health that you can control at the moment,” he said. “I have been so encouraged to see people are out walking and biking everywhere. All of a sudden I live in a fitness community!” he said. He recommends getting out of the house at least once a day to exercise.
- Talk to two people you trust. “Find at least two people that you can count on and spend a few minutes per day talking about how you’re doing, and if you’re struggling, to be able to share that,” he said. FaceTime, phone calls, Zoom and the Marco Polo app are all great communication tools that you can use to check in with a close friend or family member daily.
- Stay productive. Dr. Cecil says if you’re working from home or as an essential worker, continue your work. If you’re not working right now, he suggests working to improve your environment, whether that’s a home improvement project or something similar.
- Stay on a schedule when it comes to eating and sleeping. “My personal belief is 90 percent of Americans are overstressed and sleep deprived. We can simultaneously worry for the safety of our community and embrace a rare opportunity to catch up on rest and relaxation, but do that on a schedule,” Dr. Cecil suggested. Try waking up around the same time each day, eat regular meals and go to bed around the same time each night.
- “Look forward to feeling really good about coming out of this,” Dr. Cecil said. When social distancing guidelines are loosened, the sacrifices made to “flatten the curve” will be a shared accomplishment for our society.
When it comes to talking to kids and teens about the coronavirus and the disruption of normal life, Dr. Cecil said many kids are “better equipped for this than we are.”
“With children, don’t assume that they need to hear a lot, but be ready to talk, be ready to hear them out,” he said.
He also urges parents not to dismiss their children’s fears.
“If they’re afraid, validate it. Validate your commitment as a parent to getting them through this,” he said.
He suggests asking your children what they want to make of this experience, and ask for their ideas on making the most of the rare opportunity to slow down.
And while he says children are often resilient in ways that grown ups are not, some children may not be facing their fears in the current moment.
He reminds parents to be aware that even months down the road, kids may still be dealing with the emotional processing of all the changes, fears and loss. He encourages parents to be open to having those conversations with their kids in the future as well as right now.
