6 things to do in your neighborhood while social distancing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While Alabama is under a “shelter in place” order until April 30, communities are still finding ways to connect with each other even from the safety of their own homes. Here are some ideas of ways to safely spread some love and cheer in your neighborhood.
- Stuffed animal scavenger hunt—Several neighborhoods are organizing scavenger hunts that kids can do from the sidewalk by putting stuffed animals in their windows! Since exercising is still allowed, you can go for a walk to see what animals you can spy, then share the list with your neighbors if you have a community Facebook group or use the Next-door app.
- Chalk drawing competitions—Young artists (and their parents) are putting their chalk skills on full display by decorating driveways with colorful artwork. You can pick a theme and have a voting competition, or join the “mosaic” chalk trend.
- Window decorations—Many people are using the week before Easter to “hide” Easter eggs in their windows or decorate them for the holiday. Pull out your springtime decorations and see what you can come up with to make your neighbors smile when they pass by!
- Leave an encouraging message outside—Cheer up your neighbors who walk by your house by leaving a hopeful quote, lyrics or message where they can see it. You can write encouraging words in chalk or make signs with art supplies you have at home.
- Cheer for healthcare and essential workers—Even if you’re not in a large city, you can organize a nightly or weekly cheer for healthcare and essential workers. Pick a time and a day of the week, spread the word, head to the end of your driveway and see who joins in!
- Hang your Christmas lights back up—In an effort to brighten people’s days, many folks are lighting up the night and hanging their Christmas lights back up again (and some are just plugging theirs back in!)
