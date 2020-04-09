State working to expand coronavirus testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health tells us more COVID-19 testing is available around the state. ADPH reports nearly 19,000 people have been tested so far.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says it would be ideal of we could test like they do in countries like South Korea but he knows that’s not possible because of the size of the U.S. Nonetheless, in the past week, the state has ramped up testing in a majority of counties. Dr. Harris says upwards of 16,000 people a day are being tested. He would like to see more testing made available.
“We now have the ability to get testing done on a regular basis in at least 51 counties every single day. Even in the remaining counties that don’t have a permanent testing site, we have the ability to get people tested there as they are referred to us. So we’re doing a much better job,” Dr. Harris said.
We know testing is limited and delayed in Alabama. Also some of the private labs doing testing are only required to report positive cases to the state which could have an impact on testing statistics.
