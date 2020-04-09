Site launched to answer COVID-19 questions in real-time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has launched a new tool to enhance the state’s official resource site for COVID-19.
According to the governor’s office, covid19.alabama.gov will provide real-time answers to questions about everything from the virus itself, a symptom checker developed by UAB, and information on COVID-19 testing site locations.
The governor’s office also launched altogetheralabma.org, an online resource that will serve as a hub of information for the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis. This site focuses on helping or receiving help during the pandemic.
Covid19.alabama.gov is a partnership between the test and Yext, a business in the private sector.
"My priority as governor is making sure every Alabamian has the most accurate, up-to-date information about COVID-19, so we can keep our families safe,” Governor Ivey said. "To help with this, we've partnered with our friends in the private sector, Yext, to build this search engine tool that works in conjunction with our official resource site Altogether Alabama."
Using this search engine, Alabamians can type a question about COVID-19 and get instant results directing them to answers from local, state and federal partners. It also provides information on the virus and information from the Alabama Department of Health.
“During a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, accurate answers can be a matter of life and death,” said Howard Lerman, Founder, and CEO of Yext. “With Yext Answers, we can help every government organization deliver that critical information and save as many lives as possible.”
The site is free and can be accessed by going through altogetheralabama.org or directly at covid19.alabama.gov.
