Shelton State donates medical supplies to health care agencies in need

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Shelton State is continuing to meet the needs of students while they’re completing course work at home, but the college is also working to meet the needs of the West Alabama community and right now that’s a demand for more medical equipment.
Medical supplies from the Shelton State’s health services programs have been made available to local health agencies during the COVID-19 outbreak. Items donated from the simulated health care settings include N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gowns, and gloves.
The Dean of Instruction for Shelton State said they appreciate the dedication of those in all health related fields, especially during this time of crisis.
The Dean also said that many who are even former students, we’re happy to provide items to help protect them in their line of work.
