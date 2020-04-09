Rock the South 2020 canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Rock the South team has confirmed it has decided to cancel its 2020 event. The music festival was scheduled for May 30-31 in Cullman.
“We have worked through the option of rescheduling, but have determined that the best decision is to cancel 2020. We are actively shifting our focus to building Pepsi Rock the South 2021 bigger and better than ever,” said Nathan Baugh, partner with Rock the South.
Officials say they were expecting more than 65,000 attendees this year.
Those who have already purchased tickets have the options of applying their ticket for Rock the South 2021, donating their ticket funds or receiving a refund. Donated ticket funds will be used in conjunction with Pepsi Rock the South’s donations to local food banks, including Cullman Caring for Kids and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
If you would like to apply your 2020 ticket to 2021, you don’t need to do anything. The Rock the South team says if they don’t hear from you by May 30 then your ticket will automatically transfer. If you want to donate ticket funds or request a refund, information to do so can be found at www.rockthesouth.com.
Rock the South 2021 is scheduled June 4-5.
