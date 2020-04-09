Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Townley Cornelius!
Townley is a senior at Cullman High School with a 4.32 GPA. She is President of National Honor Society and Vice President of the SGA. In addition, her volunteer efforts have included coordinating a HOSA blood drive and is part of a global missions team. She is always committed to succeed both in and out of the classroom.
Townley, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
