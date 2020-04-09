Reward offered for Hoover woman shot and killed at apartment complex on Valentine’s Day

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama are offering up to $5,000 for information on a murder that happened Valentine’s Day.
Shemethia Tynise Coteat, 41, was shot four times from behind and killed on February 14th at The Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartment complex on Tyler Circle.
Coteat was ambushed from behind as she got out of her car, according to police. Authorities say she was specifically targeted and the suspect was waiting in the parking lot for Coteat to come home.
Witnesses told police that they heard at least three gunshots and saw a dark colored, four-door vehicle speeding away from the scene.
A suspect is known to investigators, but they need more information and evidence in order for a formal arrest warrant to be made.
The person who provides that final piece of critical information that leads to this suspect’s arrest will receive up to $5,000 in reward money.
Tipsters may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 205-254-7777, contact Hoover Police Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562 or go to www.crimestoppersmetroal.com and submit your tip online.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.