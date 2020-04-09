17 residents, 19 employees at Hoover health and rehab test positive for COVID-19

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Thirty-six people who either live or work at South Haven Health and Rehab in Hoover tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesman for (NHS) Northport Health Services, Joe Perkins, says South Haven got special permission from the state to test every resident and every employee.
17 residents tested positive for COVID-19, three of them had no symptoms. 19 employees tested positive for COVID-19, but 13 had no symptoms.
Perkins said it took eight to 14 days to get some of the results back. Perkins says when someone tests positive their protocol is to separate them from the rest of the population.
South Haven also takes residents’ temperatures several times a day and screens every employee on every shift.
