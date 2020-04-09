Rep. Sewell hosting telephone town hall on coronavirus impact Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell is hosting a telephone town hall Thursday night to provide updates and help answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic, small business and unemployment resources and to discuss K-12 education.
The telephone town hall is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Rep. Sewell will be joined by health experts and state leaders.
The telephone town hall is free and open to the public. Click here to sign up to receive a call to join the event on Thursday. You can also call 888-886-6602 at the time of the town hall to join.
The list of guests include:
- Dr. Samantha Hill, UAB Medicine
- Dr. Scott Harris, MD, MPH, Alabama State Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health
- Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary
- Ashley Bell, Small Business Administration Regional Director
- Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.