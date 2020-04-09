Rep. Sewell hosting telephone town hall on coronavirus impact Thursday night

Rep. Sewell hosting telephone town hall on coronavirus impact Thursday night
Congresswoman Terri Sewell in Lowndes County Wednesday visiting constituents and addressing a wide variety of concerns during her annual town hall tour of the 7th Congressional District. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff | April 9, 2020 at 8:14 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 8:18 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell is hosting a telephone town hall Thursday night to provide updates and help answer questions about the coronavirus pandemic, small business and unemployment resources and to discuss K-12 education.

The telephone town hall is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Rep. Sewell will be joined by health experts and state leaders.

The telephone town hall is free and open to the public. Click here to sign up to receive a call to join the event on Thursday. You can also call 888-886-6602 at the time of the town hall to join.

The list of guests include:

  • Dr. Samantha Hill, UAB Medicine
  • Dr. Scott Harris, MD, MPH, Alabama State Health Officer, Alabama Department of Public Health
  • Fitzgerald Washington, Alabama Department of Labor Secretary
  • Ashley Bell, Small Business Administration Regional Director
  • Dr. Eric Mackey, Alabama State Superintendent

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.