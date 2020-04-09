New guidance in Jefferson County involving nursing homes and the coronavirus

When a Test-Based Strategy is Preferred Hospitalized patients may have longer periods of SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection compared to patients with mild or moderate disease. Severely immunocompromised patients (e.g., medical treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, bone marrow or solid organ transplant recipients, inherited immunodeficiency, poorly controlled HIV) may also have longer periods of SARS-CoV2 RNA detection and prolonged shedding of infectious recovery. These groups may be contagious for longer than others. In addition, placing a patient in a setting where they will have close contact with individuals at risk for severe disease warrants a conservative approach. Supporting documentation can be found in the March 27, Volume 69, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report at https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6913e1.htm?s_cid=mm6913e1_w