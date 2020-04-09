Mayor Woodfin and community partners feed first responders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-area based business, Capital Growth Buchalter, and three Birmingham restaurants are helping to provide lunch this week for more than 1,600 police, fire, and 311/911 employees.
Thursday Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin was at Fire Station No. 27 on Huffman Road, where community partners fed first responders working during the Covid-19 crisis.
The “Feeding Our Heroes’’ meal program started on Wednesday, April 8 with Fish Market feeding different shifts of first responders. Meals were provided, April 9, from Jim N’ Nicks. Yo Mama’s will provide meals on Friday, April 10.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.