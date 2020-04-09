The Marching Southerners “band” together for virtual performance

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Music just makes things better.
And students at Jacksonville State University found a unique way to thank the university’s administration, faculty and staff for working to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members The Marching Southerners band came together online for a virtual performance of “Salvation is Created.”
More than 130 brass and woodwind players sent clips of themselves playing the band’s traditional warmup song to band director Dr. Ken Bodiford for the compilation video.
“We have remained in touch with the band students and they keep saying how much they miss playing together,” said Dr. Bodiford. “One thing the students have been saying is how great the administration has been at keeping them informed and how hard the faculty have worked to communicate with them as their classes were converted online. You hardly hear that kind of thing from students, so we discussed it and they decided they wanted to dedicate the performance to the administration, faculty and staff.”
Bodiford said the coronavirus has forced the band to rethink its audition process for 2020. Normally the drum line, color guard, and Marching Ballerinas dance line participate in audition camps in May. This year, they are auditioning initially by video. Brass and woodwind players always audition at rookie camp, which is scheduled for July 31, before regular band camp starts Aug. 2.
The band is also planning a virtual performance of another of its traditional songs, “I’ll Fly Away,” to include Southerners alumni.
