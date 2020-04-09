Man dies after stabbing during Bessemer home invasion

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer police are investigating a home invasion that left a man dead.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Jeffery S. Burke. He was 36.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Fairfax Alley Wednesday around 7:05 a.m. on a home invasion call. When they got to the scene they learned the homeowner had stabbed Burke.
Burke left the scene and crashed his vehicle in the 1600 block of Fairfax Alley. He was pronounced dead at 7:18 a.m.
