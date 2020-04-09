Local nonprofit offering free online tax service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since COVID-19 has put in-person contact on hold, Impact America, a nonprofit organization here in Birmingham, is turning to the internet to help file taxes for those in need.
For the first time in 13 years, Impact America is offering it’s free tax service online. “By contacting us, we can e-file for them and work on their taxes virtually for them," said Ginny Tucker, CEO of Impact America.
The program is called Save First Online. It’s a free tax service for those making less than $60,000. “Tax returns are so imperative right now. If tax payers are due a refund, we can certainly help them get that money into their pocket sooner,” Tucker added.
All you have to do is call or go online, and a representative will then walk you step-by-step on how to upload your W-2 to their online application. Each tax return is verified three times, by an IRS certified employee, before it’s submitted.
“We found it best when using your mobile phone just because you can take pictures while using your phone to upload them to the website while you’re on the phone with us. It’s a little bit harder on the computer, but we’re with you every step of the way," said Mary Kate Thomas, Director of Save First Online.
Save First launched online last Thursday and has already helped more than 100 people in the Birmingham area file their taxes virtually.
“We’re able to save taxpayers so much money every year by not charging them to do their taxes, and it helps get them what they should be getting from the IRS.”
For the Save First Online website, click here.
If you make over $60,000, Impact America says you can still file your taxes, on your own, using the application on their website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.