Jefferson State provides ventilators to hospital in Opelika

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State Community College gave a donation of much needed respiratory ventilators to East Alabama Medical Center in Lee County to help patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ventilators are from the Jefferson State’s Respiratory Therapy Program. The ventilators are used in simulated health care laboratories, where students learn and train for health care careers. The equipment from these student labs is the same as those used in fighting the coronavirus across the nation.
“Jefferson State is here to assist our community and state as a whole, particularly in crises like this,” said Jefferson State President Keith Brown. “It takes all of us working together and we are pleased to provide ventilators to support our healthcare workers and help those affected by the coronavirus.”
Jefferson State will continue to work with the Alabama Community College System and area hospitals to help ensure the safety of students and the community.
