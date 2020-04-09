Freedom Heating & Cooling offering to match gift cards purchased from local businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freedom Heating & Cooling wants to help businesses in our area.
“BIRMINGHAM NEEDS YOUR HELP! Over the last few weeks we have all realized there are some business owners that can use our support. Local restaurants, hairstylists, massage therapists, manicure workers have been hit hard,” the company posted on Facebook. “Freedom Heating & Cooling wants to start a movement to help.”
When you purchase a gift card at your favorite local restaurant, hair salon, massage professional, nail salon, or any local business, they will match the gift card (up to $50) in HVAC or plumbing service from them, to be used when you need this year.
The company asks that you email your contact information with a picture of the gift card and receipt to service@freedomhvacal.com.
Freedom Heating & Cooling says Birmingham, Hoover and all the area municipalities are included.
This is available for the month of April, and the company asks only one gift card per household, please.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.