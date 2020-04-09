FIRST ALERT: We trend dry and breezy Thursday afternoon

NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the potential to see strong and severe storms on Easter Sunday. A dynamic weather system will develop out west spreading plenty of moisture into the Southeast. Confidence is high that we will see rounds of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. An area of low pressure will develop and strengthen in Arkansas/west Tennessee Sunday afternoon helping to produce strong and severe storms across the Southeast. Instability and wind shear- two main ingredients to support severe weather- look sufficient across our state Sunday afternoon. It looks like a lc At this time, the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a severe threat for a good bit of the Southeast during this time frame. They are already showing a enhanced risk for the southern half of Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of southwest GA. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Our short-term models are just beginning to give us a hint of what Sunday could look like. Hopefully we can begin to determine the severity of the storms, and fine-tune the timing of when these storms could impact Central Alabama. Best plan for now is to prepare for the chance to see severe weather Sunday. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and have a plan in place in case you have to take shelter.