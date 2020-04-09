FIRST ALERT: We trend dry and breezy Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are monitoring a cluster of showers and thunderstorms moving through Central Alabama early this morning. Good news is that the majority of the storms remain below severe limits. No active watches are anticipated as these storms move to the south. A few warnings could be issued, but it looks unlikely at this time. Main threat with these storms will be strong winds and the potential for large hail. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s to start out the day. Rain should be out of here by 7-8 a.m. Cloud cover will slowly decrease as we head into the afternoon hours giving way to some sunshine and breezy conditions. We should see northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. We will trend cooler tonight and tomorrow as colder air moves in from the north. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 60s by 7 p.m. Most of us will be in the 50s by 10-11 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s Friday morning. If you plan on being outside, you will likely need the jacket. Friday is shaping up to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. A few spots in North Alabama could remain in the upper 50s for high temperatures. It will be breezy at times with north winds at 10-15 mph. We could see some extra cloud cover for areas like Chilton, Greene, Hale, and Coosa counties as a disturbance moves through south Alabama tomorrow afternoon. If you want to find rain, you will have to drive into South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle tomorrow.
CHILLY SATURDAY MORNING: Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning. If you have any plants or flowers blooming, it might not be a bad idea to cover them up. Saturday will remain mostly dry with clouds slowly increasing throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are introducing a small chance for a few showers west of I-65 after 9 p.m. If you want to get any yard work done over the weekend, Saturday is the best day to do it.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the potential to see strong and severe storms on Easter Sunday. A dynamic weather system will develop out west spreading plenty of moisture into the Southeast. Confidence is high that we will see rounds of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. An area of low pressure will develop and strengthen in Arkansas/west Tennessee Sunday afternoon helping to produce strong and severe storms across the Southeast. Instability and wind shear- two main ingredients to support severe weather- look sufficient across our state Sunday afternoon. It looks like a lc At this time, the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a severe threat for a good bit of the Southeast during this time frame. They are already showing a enhanced risk for the southern half of Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of southwest GA. All modes of severe weather will be possible including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. Our short-term models are just beginning to give us a hint of what Sunday could look like. Hopefully we can begin to determine the severity of the storms, and fine-tune the timing of when these storms could impact Central Alabama. Best plan for now is to prepare for the chance to see severe weather Sunday. Have multiple ways to receive warnings, and have a plan in place in case you have to take shelter.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: Next week is looking fairly dry and cool. Temperatures are expected to drop below average with highs possibly staying in the 60s and lows dropping into the 40s. There’s a chance we could see overnight temperatures drop into the 30s either Tuesday or Wednesday morning of next week. I would go ahead and plan on the potential to see a frost or even a freeze if the models decide to trend cooler.
Have a safe Thursday!
