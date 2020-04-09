Drive-thru coronavirus testing available in Winston County

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Capstone Rural Health Center is expanding coronavirus testing to Winston County.
Drive thru testing began Wednesday and will go through Friday at the Capstone’s health clinic inside the Winston County Health Department in Double Springs. The testing is free.
Dr. David Jones says it’s crucial rural counties are tested because he says often times those counties are older and the population may be a little sicker compared to urban counties.
“We would like to catch the disease earlier in the progress than later. that helps our public health outcomes as well as our local individual outcomes. If we don’t test, we don’t know what we’re looking at or where its at,” Dr. Jones said.
The testing will be held at 110 Legion Drive in Double Springs from 9am-1pm on April 8, 9 and 10.
The following are required for testing:
-Must show valid photo ID
-Must complete screening and have symptoms to be tested
-No appointment needed
-100 tests available
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.