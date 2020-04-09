11-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by a truck in Blount Co.

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-year-old has been airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a truck in Blount Co. Thursday evening.
According to the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office, the child was on a bicycle, near Edgewood Rd and County Rd 13 when they ran out in front of the oncoming truck.
When first responders arrived, the child was bleeding from the arm and had a concussion, but was alert and talking.
The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital.
At this time there will be no charges against the truck driver.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.