11-year-old airlifted to hospital after being hit by a truck in Blount Co.
By WBRC Staff | April 9, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 7:32 PM

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-year-old has been airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a truck in Blount Co. Thursday evening.

According to the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office, the child was on a bicycle, near Edgewood Rd and County Rd 13 when they ran out in front of the oncoming truck.

When first responders arrived, the child was bleeding from the arm and had a concussion, but was alert and talking.

The child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital.

At this time there will be no charges against the truck driver.

