Broadway in Birmingham bringing Hamilton, CATS and Dear Evan Hansen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At a time when we need it the most, we have something to really look forward to in Birmingham.
The 2020-21 Broadway In Birmingham Series has just been announced.
The beloved Broadway classic CATS kicks off the series followed by some incredible productions including COME FROM AWAY, the timeless story of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, the Tony® Award-winning DEAR EVAN HANSEN and the heartwarming FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. The 2020-21 Broadway In Birmingham Series will also feature THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY as a season add-on.
And hold on to your hats for this one, HAMILTON will be coming to Birmingham in the 2021-22 Broadway In Birmingham season.
Season renewals and priority orders are available at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, by emailing patronservicesrep@americantheatreguild.org or via live chat on BroadwayInBirmingham.com.
CATS
November 5-8, 2020
CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and15 languages, is now on tour across North America! Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater—"Memory”. Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, SCHOOL OF ROCK, SUNSET BOULEVARD), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (LES MISÉRABLES), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (ALADDIN), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (HAMILTON) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (PHANTOM) and direction by Trevor Nunn (LES MISÉRABLES) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!
COME FROM AWAY
December 8-13, 2020
Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!
This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.
Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony Award® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by the 2017 Tony® Award-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”
On 9/11, the world stopped.
On 9/12, their stories moved us all.
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN
January 14-17, 2021
AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere, begins touring North America with a premiere in the fall of 2020. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit single “Up Where We Belong”, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen.
Based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart whose personal experience as a Naval Officer Candidate inspired one of the highest grossing films of all time, the book for the musical is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award® nominee Dick Scanlan (THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, EVERYDAY RAPTURE), based on the original book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen. The musical is directed by Dick Scanlan with choreography by Broadway sensation Patricia Wilcox (MOTOWN, A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN). Dan Lipton (THE BAND’S VISIT, THE LAST SHIP) serves as the music supervisor/arranger for the production, featuring a score based on the 1980s catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
February 16-21, 2021
A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy Award®, Tony Award® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL).
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
March 11-14, 2021
Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;” "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.
Tony® Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind SOUTH PACIFIC, THE KING AND I and 2017 Tony® Award-winning Best Play OSLO, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony Award® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!
SEASON ADD-ON/SWAP A SHOW:
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY
October 26, 2020
THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY returns to the stage after a sold out worldwide tour and their latest blockbuster tour of North America where they received standing ovations everywhere. Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including ‘Mrs. Robinson’ (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), “Cecilia”, “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, “Homeward Bound” and many more.
Season tickets start at $180 for all five shows.
HAMILTON
2021-22 Season
Season Members from the 2020-21 season are guaranteed tickets to HAMILTON when they renew their membership for the 2021-22 season! Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
