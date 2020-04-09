Birmingham Fire & Rescue asks for accuracy when answering 911 screening questions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters want to provide a potentially lifesaving reminder.
You need to help them so they can help you.
We're talking about those questions you're asked if you call 911 in an emergency.
Birmingham firefighters say if you don’t answer them accurately, you’re putting yourself and emergency responders at risk.
Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said they’re noticing people might not be answering questions about symptoms accurately, perhaps because people are worried firefighters won’t show up.
He wants to reassure everyone that that is not the case. Birmingham Fire and Rescue is not limiting their response during COVID-19. The only thing that’s different is you’ll see firefighters and emergency responders with more protective gear on when they do respond.
But, your answers to questions when you call 911 matter.
“What we don’t want is to have everyone put PPE on, and someone simply has a stomach virus. Then we’ve wasted all of that PPE,” said Chief Carrillo. “It’s very important, if they can be as accurate as possible, we can then use the PPE to the best benefit for both us and the patient.”
So when you call 911, be prepared to answer questions about whether you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19, or your age, and how many people live in your home.
