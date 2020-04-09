Bham Fire & Rescue designate 2 ambulances daily for possible COVID-19 patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo say they’ve seen the number of calls relating to people who may have been exposed to the virus increase tremendously.
But they’re still responding to other health emergencies like heart attacks, stroke, or labor.
So how are they making sure they don’t expose every patient to the virus?
Now, they have two ambulances in service every single day that only transport people who may have been exposed.
Chief Carrillo said those ambulances are quite busy right now.
“Even the two units that are doing COVID transport, after each and every call, they are completely decontaminated. We’re going to great lengths so that we can still provide the exact same level of service that our community is used to,” he said.
Chief Carrillo reminds residents they have not had one firefighter test positive for the virus, and they are not limiting their responses during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.