Alabama businesses shifting production to help with PPE shortage

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WBRC) – The HomTex guarantee is, “Quality that lasts and comfort that enhances life.” After 33 years, the family-owned textile manufacturer in Cullman County is now creating a product they hope can save lives.
“It became quite evident that we had the ability to produce a product people needed,” said Jeremy Wootten, President and CFO, HomTex.
He added, “We had to totally reorient the way we cut, the way we sew, the way we pack… We re-figured our facility here and went into production Monday.
In a few weeks, production shifted from luxury linens to filtered face masks and already, they’ve made several hundred thousand.
“We are getting more filtration fabric this week so we are poised to make over a million face masks in the next three weeks,” explained Wootten.
The masks, made with a filtration fabric, are not FDA approved for hospital use but Wootten said they are in the process to get approval.
“If we are able to get FDA approval, which I really feel we are, yes, this is a product we are going to build capacities here in Cullman, hire more people, and consider an ongoing product offering.”
Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said HomTex is one of several manufacturers in Alabama, adjusting production to try to meet the demand for personal protection equipment, or PPEs.
Secretary Canfield said he’s identified as many as 45 companies that are interested in making a shift. The transition is easier for some.
“There’s a capital cost with making that change, the labor cost associated with it because not only do they have to acquire new equipment and machinery, they’re also having to train their workforce, expand it in many ways.”
He added, “Some of the decisions, because there are high capital costs, have to be long-term decisions.”
Like HomTex, Renfro Corporation in Fort Payne was able to quickly transition production.
“They’re a legwear company, they don’t manufacture masks today but they are ramping up production to do that,” said Secretary Canfield.
At Toyota’s engine plant in Huntsville, face shields are now on the assembly line. Nearly 20,000 made will be sent across the state.
“These companies have expressed an interest in wanting to be part of the solution and part of the fight and I think that’s what Alabama is kind of all about.”
Wootten added, “If anything positive comes from this coronavirus situation, is we now see the importance of domestic manufacturing and how essential it is to our health and really our national security.”
