University of Alabama System moving summer classes online

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday the University of Alabama System posted an updated policy regarding summer term. The policy affects students and staff at UA, UAB and UAH.
Here is the policy:
As The University of Alabama System continues to closely monitor COVID-19, the well-being of our students and community is our highest priority. We are committed to providing consistency and continuity to our students, faculty and staff during this uncertain time. In consultation with university academic leaders regarding summer course offerings, the following information is provided.
- All summer sessions with a class start date before June 22, 2020 will occur in an online or remote format.
- For summer courses with a class start date on or after June 22, we remain hopeful the situation improves and possibly allows our students to return for onsite instruction later in the summer. However, until circumstances change, our campuses will continue preparing for online course options for the remainder of the summer. We will announce ANY further changes in the status of summer instruction by April 30, 2020.
- Each campus will provide detailed information that is specific to their summer session plans and course offerings.
UA, UAB and UAH are working diligently to provide students with the resources to continue their studies and address hardships during this difficult time. Students may access campus-specific resources on the following sites:
