UAB doctors explain nitric oxide clinical trial for COVID-19 treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from the medical experts behind a new clinical trial at UAB for the treatment of patients with severe COVID-19.
The clinical trial will use nitric oxide to treat COVID-19 patients with severely damaged lungs and patients with COVID-19, who are admitted to UAB’s ICU, and who are breathing with help from a ventilator, could qualify for the trial.
Patients would inhale a high dose of nitric oxide for 48 hours non-stop. After that, they’d inhale another a smaller dose for another 24 hours. Then the patient would be evaluated for improvement in oxygenation.
Nitric oxide has been used for treating failing lungs, but also has antiviral properties against coronavirus.
So how long will this trial take?
“It’s difficult to put an exact timeline. We would have wanted this to be done yesterday but we are here right now and we are trying to push through. And given the severity of the spread of this disease we anticipate it could be very soon it’s a multicenter trial so we may be able to reach our goals sooner than expected," said Vibhu Parcha, M.D., clinical research fellow with UAB’s Division of Cardiovascular Disease.
The study is written for 200 patients. There are six centers in the U.S. and two internationally involved.
UAB is one of two centers currently recruiting.
